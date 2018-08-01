Keith Vaz accused of bullying House of Commons clerks

Labour MP Keith Vaz has been accused of bullying House of Commons clerks and breaking from normal procedure during taxpayer-funded trips.

BBC Newsnight published a string of allegations from staff about mistreatment at the hands of the former chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Jenny McCullough, who worked as a clerk until 2011, alleged the Leicester MP told her she was incompetent because she was “not a mother”.

Several told the programme that his overseas trips with the Commons’ committee would often deviate from the planned itinerary without explanation.

Mr Vaz denied the allegations, according to the BBC, including that he breached any rules of the House or bullied staff.

Ms McCullough spoke of one alleged episode when she joined the MP on a trip to Russia and Ukraine in 2008 and found they were taken to an “opulent” dinner thrown in his honour.

It is unclear who paid for the meal, she claimed, and fell outside of the itinerary which had to be signed off before they left.

Rules of the commons state that hospitality has to be arranged by the committee or appropriately declared.

The former clerk also accused Mr Vaz of making jokes about her Northern Irish background, claiming she was a security threat.

She alleged he launched a “tirade” at her in a hotel lobby when she raised her concerns on the trip, explaining to her manager in an email: “He then demanded to know what age I was.

“He told me that I didn’t know how the House worked and that I didn’t respect the authority of members, his authority in particular as a senior member of many years experience and chairman of the Committee, that I had an attitude problem.”

She further told Newsnight: “He told me that I wasn’t capable of serving the committee because I wasn’t a mother…

“All I knew was it wasn’t normal to be harangued about my fertility status in the reception of a hotel room, at public expense in front of my colleague on the team.”

He subsequently sought to undermine her position, she claimed.

Representatives for Mr Vaz told the programme he denied berating Ms McCullough and did not “at any time insult her maternal status”.

The MP was forced to step down as chairman of the influential committee in 2016 following a after becoming embroiled in a rent boy scandal.

But Ms McCullough said she had alerted Commons’ authorities to her concerns about his behaviour while he still held the role but no action was taken.