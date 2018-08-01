Laws on contempt of court under spotlight as Tommy Robinson freed following appeal

Tommy Robinson has been freed for now, with his supporters saying the partial success of his appeal proves his prosecution was flawed and vindicates their view that the establishment has been trying to silence him.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been a spokesman for right-wing activists in the UK for 15 years.

He's said in the past that he founded the English Defence League after seeing an extremist Muslim group burn poppies as troops paraded through Luton town centre.

He has been an effective communicator, rallying crowds and pushing his cause, arguing that he is not a racist or an Islamophobe, but simply wanting to warn and highlight issues which, he would say, the liberal elite refuse to admit or acknowledge - like Muslim grooming gangs or PC attitudes.

His prolific use of social media led to his latest conviction for contempt of court in May, where he'd been live-streaming outside Leeds Crown Court talking about a trial.

The case was, and still is, covered by stiff reporting restrictions and, as a result, his broadcast on Facebook was deemed to be prejudicial to the ongoing legal proceedings.

He was arrested and five hours later sentenced to 13 months in jail. Three months of that term was a suspended sentence for a similar offence in Canterbury last year.