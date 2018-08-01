Man accused of naming woman at centre of rugby rape trial to be prosecuted

A man is to be prosecuted for allegedly using social media to name the woman at the centre of a rape trial involving two rugby stars.

Former Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson, 26, and Stuart Olding, 25, were acquitted of raping the woman after a high-profile trial in Belfast earlier this year.

Both men were subsequently sacked by club and country for involvement in explicit WhatsApp chats that were revealed during the marathon trial and are now playing for teams in France.

Complainants in rape and other sex crime cases are entitled to life-long anonymity.

The man is accused of naming the woman in the Jackson and Olding case on social media during the course of the eight-week trial. He is due to appear in court later in the year.