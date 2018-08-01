Man accused of running from prison after ‘suspicious’ helicopter ride

A man was arrested on suspicion of being on-the-run from prison after flying in a “suspicious” helicopter spotted over Rochester, police have said.

Jonathan Nicholls, 36, has been charged with being a temporarily released prisoner unlawfully at large between July 8, 2015, and Tuesday when he was arrested.

Kent Police said two other men were arrested at Rochester Airport on suspicion of assisting a prisoner, while Nicholls was apprehended nearby.