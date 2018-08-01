Man claims he designed Wolves’ famous club badge

A pensioner who sued Wolverhampton Wanderers after saying he designed a wolf head logo used on players’ shirts is hoping to persuade a judge not throw out his claim.

Bosses at the newly-promoted Premier League club said 70-year-old Peter Davies’ copyright infringement claim is not reasonable and should be dismissed.

Mr Davies, who says he created the design while he was a teenage schoolboy, is arguing that his claim should be analysed at a trial.

A judge, Chief Master Matthew Marsh, is analysing rival arguments at a High Court hearing in London.

Mr Davies says he drew the wolf head logo at school in the early 1960s and entered it in a competition run by a Wolverhampton art gallery.