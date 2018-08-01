Man jailed over boxing fan’s death at youth world title fight

A convicted drug dealer who knifed to death a boxing fan after a youth world title fight has been jailed for 14 years for manslaughter. Tyrone Andrew, 22, was acquitted of murder after a jury decided he had not intended really serious harm when he jogged up behind 19-year-old Reagan Asbury and plunged a knife into his neck, severing an artery.

Tyrone Andrew has been jailed for 14 years Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Jurors also cleared Andrew, of St Helen’s Street, Derby, of taking a knife to the scene after hearing that he attacked Mr Asbury moments after stabbing another victim during disorder outside Walsall Town Hall. Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Simon Drew QC said the stabbing of 19-year-old Reagan Asbury was a “deliberate and focused” blow aimed at an obviously unarmed victim. The judge added that Mr Asbury was also facing away from Andrew, who claimed to have lashed out in self-defence while fearing for his life. Andrew fled the country following the killing after being helped by fellow Derby men Ryandeep Sidhu and Declan Kemp-Francis, who were each jailed for 30 months for perverting the course of justice.

Ryandeep Sidhu perverted the course of justice Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Declan Kemp-Francis was also jailed Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

CCTV footage played to jurors during the trial showed Andrew running up behind Mr Asbury and stabbing him once, after violence spilled out of Walsall Town Hall. The trial was told fans began to throw tables and chairs in the VIP area of the venue at the end of an IBF lightweight bout involving Derby-based Myron Mills and Walsall fighter Luke Paddock on Saturday October 14 last year. Opening the Crown’s case at the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC claimed Andrew had stabbed two other men and missed another intended victim before stabbing Mr Asbury. Mr Burrows said: “Tyrone Andrew jogged up behind him. He did so stealthily, like an animal stalking its prey. “As Tyrone Andrew reached Reagan Asbury, you will see he raised his right hand and struck Reagan to his neck. “Although very badly injured, Reagan Asbury made his way back to the Town Hall, where medical staff, in attendance for the boxing event, started treating him.” Mr Asbury, from Pelsall, West Midlands, died in hospital the following night as a result of a single stab wound, which cut through his carotid artery and was 2.4in-2.8in (6cm-7cm) deep, the court heard.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.