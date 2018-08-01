- ITV Report
-
Manchester United Women's manager cannot believe team's standard ahead of first season
One of the superpowers of football, Manchester United has been late to the women's game, but as the team prepares for the start of the new season, their manager says she cannot believe the level the team is already at.
Arguably the biggest name in English club football, Manchester United only announced that they would create a women's team in March 2018.
Ahead of their first game against Liverpool in the League Cup on August 19, the team's manager, Casey Stoney, is already predicting great things for her players.
"There's not been a day gone by since I took this job that I don't have to pinch myself at the standard, the level that the club delivers, there's been so many 'wow' moments," the former Arsenal, Liverpool and England defender said.
"I look at the women's game and I go: 'This is where I've dreamed of it being for so many years and now I have the potential to take that forward'."
As attendance at women's matches continues to grow, and with four million people watching the Lioness' defeat at the Euros in 2017, Manchester United have promised to invest heavily in the club, and have already made some high-profile signings, including Alex Greenwood, an England defender picked by Stoney to be the team's captain.
Like Stoney, Greenwood is keen to increase the exposure of the women's game, highlighting the fact that the creation of the women's team will give more young girls who want to get into football role models and something to aim for.
"Young girls now can come and watch a game of football", Greenwood explained.
"The Lioness' are doing it in the right way as well.
"We go all round the country and play our games there, and if we can get as many young girls to come and watch us, that would be fantastic."