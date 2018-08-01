Manchester United Women's manager cannot believe team's standard ahead of first season

One of the superpowers of football, Manchester United has been late to the women's game, but as the team prepares for the start of the new season, their manager says she cannot believe the level the team is already at.

Arguably the biggest name in English club football, Manchester United only announced that they would create a women's team in March 2018.

Ahead of their first game against Liverpool in the League Cup on August 19, the team's manager, Casey Stoney, is already predicting great things for her players.

"There's not been a day gone by since I took this job that I don't have to pinch myself at the standard, the level that the club delivers, there's been so many 'wow' moments," the former Arsenal, Liverpool and England defender said.

"I look at the women's game and I go: 'This is where I've dreamed of it being for so many years and now I have the potential to take that forward'."