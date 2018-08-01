Manufacturing grows at weakest rate in 16 months, putting rate hike in doubt

Output from Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at its weakest rate in nearly a year and a half, with the soft patch now raising questions over whether the Bank of England will hike interest rates this week. The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 54.0 last month, lower than the 54.3 for June. It was the lowest level for manufacturing PMI in three months and marked the weakest expansion rate in 16 months. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists were expecting a figure of 54.2. The sector was hit by a slowdown in domestic demand, which offset stronger export orders from the likes of mainland Europe, the US, China and the Middle East.

The strongest growth in both production and new orders was seen among investment goods producers, while consumer goods manufacturing also “fared relatively well”. However, intermediate goods production contracted for the first time in two years. Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “UK manufacturing started the third quarter on a softer footing, with rates of expansion in output and new orders losing steam. “The upturn in the sector has eased noticeably since the back-end of 2017, meaning that manufacturing has failed to provide any meaningful boost to headline GDP growth through the year-so-far.” He said it raised questions about the likelihood of a widely-anticipated interest rate hike by the Bank of England on Thursday. “If the combination of weaker growth and a softening of pipeline cost pressures at manufacturers is mirrored in the larger service sector, the Bank of England’s decision will be far from unanimous and they may even yet find some cause for pause.” Lee Hopley, the chief economist of the manufacturers’ organisation EEF, said there was no doubt that “the best of the upturn is behind us” and that a number of risks – including global trade disruptions and uncertainty over Brexit – have become more prominent over recent months. The PMI report showed that confidence among manufacturers fell to a 21-month low, with Brexit uncertainty and the exchange rate playing a part.

Prospects of an interest rate hike have been dampened by manufacturing PMI data Credit: PA