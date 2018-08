Mexico plane hit burst of hail before crash, says survivor

A passenger on a flight that crashed on takeoff in Mexico has said a strong burst of wind and hail hit the airliner, apparently knocking it back to the ground, where there were only moments to evacuate before it burned. Alberto Herrera, a 35-year-old web page engineer from Chicago, described the terrifying moments when the Aeromexico plane briefly became airborne before crashing belly-down on to a field beyond the edge of the runway.

“You start gaining speed and as soon as you start taking off, all of a sudden the plane starts struggling and it’s getting hit with hail,” said Mr Herrera, who was visiting the city of Durango for the baptism of his cousin’s baby. “The higher up we went into the storm, the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us,” he recounted from his hotel room. “Then all of a sudden the plane starts rocking and it starts seriously, seriously moving around and then hitting the ground.” The fire around the wings eliminated the possibility of using wing exits, so Mr Herrera said he moved towards a back exit and started helping other people leave the craft. Many walked to the end of the runway to wait for emergency vehicles. Durango state governor Jose Aispuro said all 99 passengers and four crew members made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.

Rescue workers carry an injured person away from the site where the Aeromexico airliner crashed in Durango Credit: Red Cross Durango/AP