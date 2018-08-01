- ITV Report
Mostly dry and sunny across the south but cloudier with rain further north
Today:
Rain at times across Northern Ireland and Western Scotland, lighter rain expected in parts of northwest England and northern Wales later. Dry with warm sunny spells elsewhere
Tonight:
Remaining cloudy across the northwest with rain continuing, though becoming lighter and patchier overnight. Dry with some clear spells further southeast.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: