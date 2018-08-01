Part of a human ear discovered on a Dublin street

Part of a human ear has been discovered on a Dublin street.

A man aged in his 40s was found with stab injuries following an assault at a house at Whitefriar Gardens, gardai said.

The body part was recovered near the scene of the altercation at around 9.50am on Wednesday, the force confirmed.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai in Kevin Street are investigating an assault that occurred at a house in Whitefriar Gardens, D8 this morning.

“A male in his 40s was discovered with stab injuries at approximately 9.50am following an altercation and taken to St James Hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition.

“The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

“A piece of the injured male’s ear was severed during the incident and found nearby.”

Investigations are continuing and the force appealed for anyone with information to contact them.