Police launch festival safety campaign

Police will maintain a high-visibility presence in Edinburgh over the festival season as part of an annual safety campaign.

With visitors taking the population of the capital to one million during August, Police Scotland said officers will be on hand throughout the city centre.

As part of Operation Summer City, Police Scotland will maintain their own festival base in Princes Street Gardens, named “Unofficial Fringe Venue 999”, where people can speak to officers, report a crime or receive information on crime prevention and personal safety.

Chief Inspector Helen Harrison said: “Edinburgh during the festival is one of the most vibrant and exciting places in the entire world and we want to ensure all of those enjoying the festivities remain safe throughout.

“Over one million people will be within the capital over the coming months, many of those being children and young people. To mark 2018 being Year of Young People, we will be targeting our messaging accordingly to reach this age group. However, our commitment to keeping the public safe stretches to those of all ages.

“Residents and visitors to the city, can expect to see a high-visibility police presence within the city centre and other busy areas over the coming month.