Police looking for missing woman recover body from Dumfries river

Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen at about 3am on Sunday in the Whitesands area of Dumfries.

Police searching for a woman missing after a night-out have recovered a body from a river.

A major search was launched and on Wednesday afternoon officers were alerted by a member of the public to a body in the River Nith, south of Kingholm Quay.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers assisted by the Coastguard and Nith Inshore Rescue staff have recovered the body, which has still to be identified.