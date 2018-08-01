Advertisement

Police looking for missing woman recover body from Dumfries river

Police said a body has been found in the search for Lynn Tyeson (David Cheskin/PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Police searching for a woman missing after a night-out have recovered a body from a river.

Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen at about 3am on Sunday in the Whitesands area of Dumfries.

A major search was launched and on Wednesday afternoon officers were alerted by a member of the public to a body in the River Nith, south of Kingholm Quay.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers assisted by the Coastguard and Nith Inshore Rescue staff have recovered the body, which has still to be identified.

Police searching for missing Lynn Tyeson have recovered a body from a river Credit: Police Scotland/PA

“The family of Lynn Tyeson are aware of this development.”

Police divers had been assisting the search for Ms Tyeson, who had been out with friends on Saturday night.