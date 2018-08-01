Police sergeant ‘felt like criminal’ when questioned over death of epileptic man

A sergeant told a misconduct hearing he “felt like a criminal” when he was questioned over the death of an epileptic man who had been restrained face down in a police van. Christopher Glasspool was one of five Sussex Police officers who were investigated after Duncan Tomlin fell unconscious while being detained during a struggle in Haywards Heath in July 2014. The 32-year-old, originally from Oxfordshire, died in hospital two days later.

Sergeant Christopher Glasspool (right) arrives for a misconduct hearing Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

No charges were ever brought but Glasspool and two police constables, Jamie Jackson and Daniel Jewell, are the subject of a misconduct hearing over their actions at the late-night disturbance. Mr Tomlin ran off when police first arrived and his partner told two other officers he had epilepsy and could be having a seizure, the hearing was told. But he was wrestled to the ground, sprayed with an incapacitant and arrested after punching an officer in the face. He was handcuffed, placed in leg and thigh restraints and held face down on the floor before being carried into a police van with his legs curled up behind him before he collapsed, the panel heard.

Speaking on Wednesday about the incident for the first time, Sgt Glasspool said he did “everything he could” to save Mr Tomlin’s life but claimed he was never told about the possible seizure until after paramedics arrived. The officer of 17 years, who has accepted he was responsible for supervising the situation, said he could hear Mr Tomlin “screaming and shouting incoherently” when he arrived to help other officers already on the scene. Relatives began to cry as he told the hearing he began to “panic” when Mr Tomlin “suddenly” stopped shouting when inside the van. Giving evidence, Sgt Glasspool said: “That was a huge change in his demeanour. His breathing appeared to be laboured. “I started to panic. I was really, really concerned for his welfare.” He said it was “horrendous” being questioned over the death, adding: “I felt like a criminal.”

Duncan Tomlin’s father, Paul Tomlin (left), arrives at the hearing Credit: Steve Parsons/PA