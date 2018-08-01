Prisoner convicted of murdering cellmate with shattered glass

A prisoner has been convicted of using shattered glass from an aftershave bottle to murder his baby-killing cellmate. John Westland, 29, was found guilty of the offence following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court, a court official confirmed on Wednesday. Prosecutors had claimed that the defendant told police “I murdered him because he’s a sex offender” a day after the body of Liam Deane was found in their shared cell at HMP Leeds in Armley.

Liam Deane was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds Credit: West Yorkshire Police/PA

The victim was a month into a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years at the time, having admitted the murder of his baby daughter. Jurors were told how Deane, 22, was attacked using fragments of glass and asphyxiated by pressure applied to his head and face by Westland on the night of his death.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.