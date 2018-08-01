Rota gaps putting patient safety at risk, warn leading doctors

Gaps in doctors’ rotas could be putting patient safety at risk, leading medics have said. The British Medical Association (BMA) said shortfalls are putting some doctors in situations when they are forced to act above their skill level. The majority of the 1,000 English doctors who responded to the BMA poll said they had been forced to take on the work on multiple staff. Meanwhile some organisations are “obscuring” rota gaps, according to a report.

The BMA warned: “Unmanageable workloads impact on their morale, motivation, well-being and on the quality of care they can offer to patients.” The report sets out how, in the face of rising patient demand, hospitals have been left “chronically understaffed” as a result of long-standing recruitment and retention problems. Of those surveyed, 80% said their employers encouraged staff to take on the workload of multiple people. Meanwhile 68% said they had been asked to act up into more senior roles or cover for junior colleagues. The authors of the report wrote: “This indicates staff shortages, raises concerns about the responsibility placed on inexperienced junior doctors and increases the risk of errors when diagnosing, treating and caring for patients.”

