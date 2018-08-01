Scandal over Macron’s ex-aide grips France

How and why a security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron obtained a fancy car, luxury address and gun are at the heart of a political scandal dragging in the leader. France has been consumed by a political firestorm in the two weeks since Le Monde newspaper revealed that a man often at the president’s side beat up a protester while observing May Day demonstrations with police. The violence, captured on video, led to questions about Alexandre Benalla’s role at the presidential Elysee Palace.

Alexandre Benalla, right, confronts a student during a May Day demonstration in Paris Credit: Nicolas Lescaut via AP

It also fed Mr Macron’s critics, who contend that the former investment banker runs the country like a private business with a small band of underlings. Mr Macron promised voters an exemplary government before his election less than 15 months ago. Shock turned to anger once the public learned that government officials knew about the beating the day after it happened and only suspended Mr Benalla for two weeks instead of firing him and reporting him to judicial authorities. The punishment was widely perceived as so inadequate that it raised troubling questions: Was there a cover-up? Does France have a parallel police system or a deep state running the country from the shadows? Mr Macron has dismissed the growing scandal as a “tempest in a teapot”. Yet the public outrage is having an impact. A staff reorganisation at the Elysee presidential palace is expected in the autumn. Public opinion polls suggest the crisis has already cost the French leader popularity points.

Emmanuel Macron and Alexandre Benalla, right Credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

The government survived two no-confidence votes on Tuesday in the lower house of parliament, where Mr Macron’s centrist party has control. But the virulent debate that accompanied the votes made it clear France’s political opposition is not about to let the drama die. Authorities have moved swiftly to catch up with the firestorm. Mr Benalla lost his job two days after Le Monde identified him. Days later, an investigating judge handed him preliminary charges, along with three ranking police officers and an employee of Mr Macron’s party who accompanied Mr Benalla to the May 1 protest. Usually invisible officials who run France have squirmed under TV lights. The leaders of the national police, a general, the administrators who run the Elysee Palace and the interior minister were among those called before two parliamentary commissions to explain Mr Benalla’s initial light punishment, and why the 26-year-old had a gun permit and perks such as an Elysee car, which is typically reserved for top police brass. Mr Macron, 40, did not say a word about the beating until six days after the video of it went viral, when he pushed back. “Alexandre Benalla never held the nuclear codes. Alexandre Benalla never lived in a 300-square-metre apartment … Alexandre Benalla was never my lover,” the president said, addressing news reports and rumours about the allegedly favourable treatment given his aide. Mr Macron said he viewed Mr Benalla’s violence as a betrayal, but voiced appreciation for the work and loyalty of a young man from a disadvantaged neighbourhood in Normandy who the president said he would not forget “whatever happens”.

Emmanuel Macron flanked by Alexandre Benalla Credit: Eric Feferberg/Pool via AP