Seven-year-old girl gets sexist road signs changed in New Zealand

A seven year-old girl has convinced New Zealand’s transport agency to replace its “unfair” road signs to include women.

Zoe Carew knew it was not right when she saw people working on power lines near the road and a warning sign that read “LINEMEN”.

Her father was driving Zoe and her brother to their grandparents’ house in a suburb near Wellington at the time, Zoe explained in a June email to the head of the New Zealand Transport Agency.

She wrote that she talked about the sign with her father and wondered why it said “men” when women can also work on the power lines.

“I think that this sign is wrong and unfair. Do you agree?” Zoe wrote. “Can you please change the sign to say “LINE-WORKERS” instead, or something else correct and fair like that.”

It turns out that agency chief executive Fergus Gammie did agree with Zoe’s concerns.