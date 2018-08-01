Sinn Fein criticises Arlene Foster’s ‘bizarre’ defence of DUP Pride flag stance

Sinn Fein has described a claim from Arlene Foster that a bid to fly a Pride flag at a council building was a republican rouse to remove the Union flag as bizarre.

DUP leader Mrs Foster made the claim as she defended her party colleagues in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) for effectively blocking the erection of the rainbow-coloured flag at a council building on Saturday.

Councillors had already voted to fly the flag at the weekend, to coincide with the annual Pride Day in the region, but DUP members triggered a procedural mechanism on Tuesday, claiming proper process had not been followed.

The “call-in” mechanism, which needs the backing of 15% of councillors, requires officials to seek legal advice on a course of action before proceeding.

As such legal processes are not set to be completed by Saturday, it is unlikely the Pride flag will now fly as voted for.

Mrs Foster said the DUP move was not about Pride, but about concerns that the Union flag would be taken down from outside the building.

Sinn Fein dismissed the argument, highlighting there was more than one flag pole at the council.