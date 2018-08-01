Storms force swimmer to suspend attempt to cross Pacific

Severe storms have forced a long-distance swimmer to suspend his attempt to become the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Ben Lecomte and the yacht accompanying him have returned to a port in Yokohama, Japan, to wait out the weather, his team said.

The 51-year-old French-American swimmer has completed about 800 kilometres (500 miles) of the 8,000-kilometre (5,000-mile) journey to San Francisco since leaving Choshi, a city on the Japanese coast, nearly two months ago.

The journey was expected to last six to eight months, with Lecomte swimming about eight hours a day.

“The weather, there’s nothing I can change about it,” he was quoted as saying in an online post by Seeker, a San Francisco-based digital media outlet that is documenting the swim.