The PPI scandal: what happened and how you can make a claim

The PPI scandal has seen firms pay back £31.5 billion so far since January 2011 to customers complaining about policies.

The deadline for making a PPI complaint is August 29 2019.

Here is how the scandal erupted and how you can make a claim:

– Why did PPI become controversial?

PPI (payment protection insurance) was designed to help people continue making payments in certain circumstances, such as if they lost their job or had an accident. It was often added to financial agreements such as loans, credit cards and mortgages, particularly from the 1990s to around 2010.

It became controversial because it had been widely mis-sold – it was unsuitable for some people, people did not realise it was optional or, in some cases, they did not even know they had a policy.

It is the biggest mis-selling scandal the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ever seen.