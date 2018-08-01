Forty-nine people taken to hospital after airliner crashes in northern Mexico

Forty-nine people were taken to hospital after an Aeromexico jetliner crashed during a severe storm in Mexico on Tuesday. The plane smacked down in a field nearly intact then caught fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board had escaped the flames. Durango state governor Jose Aispuro initially wrote in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident”, but he later said authorities were checking the plane’s burned-out hull to make sure no one had been trapped. Mr Aispuro said some passengers got out under their own power, and that some even wandered back to the nearby airport of Durango city to seek out relatives.

Durango governor Jose Aispuro said on Twitter there were no deaths in the accident Credit: screenshot

The state civil defence office published photos of a burning but relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Ambulances lined up at the accident site to ferry the injured to hospitals. Officials and witnesses differed on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agreed the plane was trying to take off during a storm, with some describing marble-sized hail. Israel Solano Mejia, director of the Durango city civil defence agency, told Foro TV that the plane “made it off the ground, but fell nose-first” just a few hundred yards from the end of the runway. “The nose took the hit. The most seriously injured is the pilot,” Mr Solano Mejia said. However, he said, “the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power.”

Rescue workers and firefighters at the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed Credit: Civil Defence Office of Durango Photo via AP