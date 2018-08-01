Tommy Robinson freed on bail after winning contempt challenge

Tommy Robinson's contempt matter will be heard at court again. Credit: PA

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been freed on bail by leading judges after winning his challenge against a contempt of court finding. Three judges in London quashed a finding made against Robinson at Leeds Crown Court in May where he was sentenced to 13 months in jail. The contempt matter will be heard again at court at a future date. Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said he was allowing Robinson's appeal "in respect of the committal for contempt at Leeds Crown Court" - a decision greeted by cheers from his supporters sat in the gallery. He added: "The appellant is granted bail and the matter of contempt at Leeds Crown Court is remitted to be heard again."

Supporters had led 'Free Tommy' demonstrations. Credit: PA

The judges had been urged to overturn two contempt of court findings against Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon – made at Leeds Crown Court and at Canterbury Crown Court. At a hearing in July, his QC Jeremy Dein argued that procedural "deficiencies" had given rise to "prejudice". Mr Dein also submitted that the sentence was "manifestly excessive" and that "insufficient" regard had been given to personal mitigation. Robinson, who was not present at the ruling, is expected to be released later.

Some Robinson protesters wore tape over their mouths. Credit: PA

Robinson was jailed in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media. The footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook. The far-right activist was given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence. Robinson was detained outside court in Leeds after using social media to broadcast details of a trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions. It was the second time Robinson had breached court orders, having narrowly avoided jail in May last year over footage he filmed during the trial of four men who were later convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.

Anti-Robinson protesters outside the High Court during the latest hearing. Credit: PA