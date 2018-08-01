Tommy Robinson: Who is the ex-EDL leader born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon?

With the decline of the English Defence League (EDL) and his other political ventures, far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon faced fading into obscurity.

But his latest jailing won him international attention with backing from the American “alt-right” and support from those close to Donald Trump.

Under the slogan of Free Tommy Robinson, referencing the alias he is widely known by, his supporters campaigned against his jailing for 13 months after being accused of contempt of court.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old was freed on bail after winning a High Court challenge against the finding.

It is by no means his first legal run-in. Years before he founded EDL in 2009, Robinson was convicted of an assault, reportedly on an off-duty police officer.

The father was also imprisoned in 2013 for using someone else’s passport to travel to the US.

Other convictions include drugs and public order offences and he was jailed in 2014 for 18 months for mortgage fraud.

Having declared in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that “going to prison was the best thing that ever happened to me” after the passport conviction, he strenuously fought the contempt finding.

A son of the US president, Donald Trump Jr, criticised the case in a tweet, while former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders publicly backed Robinson.