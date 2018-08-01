Turkish leader in death penalty vow after bomb kills mother and baby

Turkey could move soon to reinstate the death penalty, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said while attending the funeral of a young mother and her infant son who were killed by a roadside bomb.

Turkish authorities have blamed Tuesday’s attack near the borders of Iran and Iraq on Kurdish rebels.

They said the mother and child were targeted with an improvised explosive device on a road near the town of Yuksekova.

The 24-year-old woman was driving back from visiting her husband, a sergeant in the Turkish army, with her 11-month-old son.

She died instantly, while the baby died in hospital.