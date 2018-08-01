UK sizzled in third warmest July on record

Last month was the third warmest July on record, provisional figures show. The mean average temperature across the UK was 17.2C (62.9F), behind the 2006 record of 17.8C (64.04F) and also 17.3C (63.14F) in 1983. Much of the country endured a prolonged heatwave in July, with sizzling temperatures and weeks without rain. But cooler temperatures and widespread thunderstorms at the end of the month meant no nationwide records were broken, according to the Met Office.

Credit: PA Graphics

Northern Ireland ended up with 99% of its average total rainfall for July, thanks to torrential downpours over the weekend of July 28/29. The UK as a whole had 71% of its average rainfall, making it only the 16th driest July since records began in 1910. The summer heatwave still took its toll on many parts of the country, however. The dry spell was most prolonged in East Anglia and south-east England, where some places such as Heathrow and High Wycombe experienced 58 “dry days” in a row. The Met Office defines a “dry day” as one with less than 1.0mm of recorded rainfall. Broom’s Barn, near Bury St Edmunds, endured 51 days of no rain whatsoever – the longest this summer. In south-east England, one record was broken: the average daily maximum temperature was 26.2C (79.16F), just pipping the previous July record of 26.1C (78.98F) in 2006.

Parched grass on Malvern Common in Worcestershire amid the heatwave Credit: Image: PA