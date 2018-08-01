UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures set to rise as heat continues to build back in across the southeast tomorrow.

Outbreaks of rain across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales may be heavy at times tonight. Elsewhere will be dry and warmer than last night, and isolated mist and fog is possible in the south in particular.

The patchy rain in the northwest will continue tomorrow, with more persistent rain in the far northwest later. For many there will be sunshine though, and it will be warmer.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, some cloud and rain will continue in the north and west, but for most it will be dry, sunny and it will become very warm or hot in the south.