Universal Credit payments 'risk giving more power to abusive partners'

Welfare payments are allowing abusive partners to take control of family finances, an investigation by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee has shown.

The Universal Credit welfare system doles out money per household each month, which can leave survivors and their children dependent on an abuser for their basic needs.

As one survivor with children put it: "He'll wake up one morning with £1,500 in his account and p**s off with it, leaving us with nothing for weeks."

The committee took evidence showing that claimants living with domestic abuse can face seeing their entire monthly income, including money meant for their children, go into their abusive partner's account.

MPs set out how this makes it harder for those being abused to leave and "there is a serious risk of Universal Credit increasing the powers of abusers".

Committee chairman Frank Field said: "This is not the 1950s. Men and women work independently, pay taxes as individuals, and should each have an independent income.

"Not only does UC's single household payment bear no relation to the world of work, it is out of step with modern life and turns back the clock on decades of hard-won equality for women.

"The Government must acknowledge the increased risk of harm to claimants living with domestic abuse it creates by breaching that basic principle, and take the necessary steps to reduce it."