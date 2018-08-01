We should have been told Manchester Arena bomber was rescued by Navy – survivor

A survivor of the Manchester Arena terror attack has accused security services of hiding the fact bomber Salman Abedi was rescued from Libya by the Navy three years before the atrocity.

Robby Potter said Abedi’s evacuation from the war-torn country in 2014 should have been disclosed by the Government or the official review, rather than survivors and victims’ families finding out via the media.

Mr Potter was a millimetre from death when his heart was pierced by a bolt in the bombing that killed 22 people and injured hundreds more in March 2017.

He told the Daily Mail: “The authorities have definitely hidden this information from us. They haven’t been honest.

“The Government should have told us straight away or it should have been in the reports. We have been left to find out through the press.”