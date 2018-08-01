Who are Huawei and how did they get to be the second largest smartphone maker?

Huawei has overtaken Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world by market share, according to the latest figures. The Chinese firm has sold more than 50 million phones in the last three months to overtake the Cupertino-based giant and now sits behind only Samsung in the table. Here’s everything you need to know at the world’s latest smartphone giant.

– Who is Huawei? Founded in 1987 and based in Shenzhen in China, the firm is best known today for its smartphones, tablets and smartwatches but is also a global force in telecommunications equipment, creating a range of products including broadband routers, dongles and other devices. The firm now has more than 170,000 employees and has a presence in more than 170 countries. – How has it managed to overtake Apple? The company has been steadily growing its market share in Europe for some time, having been one of the dominant forces in its native China before that. Its most recent flagship smartphones – the P20 and P20 Pro – have been the company’s best selling in the UK by some distance thanks to impressive specs that rival both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X.

