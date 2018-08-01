Wolverhampton Wanderers sued over club badge design

A pensioner who sued Wolverhampton Wanderers after saying he designed a wolf head logo used on players’ shirts is waiting to hear whether he has won the latest round of a legal fight.

Bosses at the newly-promoted Premier League club say 70-year-old Peter Davies’ copyright infringement claim is not reasonable and should be thrown out.

But Mr Davies, who has told a judge how he created the design when a teenage schoolboy, says his case should be analysed at a trial.

A judge, Chief Master Matthew Marsh, considered rival arguments at a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday and is expected to announce his decision on whether the litigation should be halted in the near future.