Zeplin, Maverick, Ace, Lady and Star among names given to newborns

Zeplin, Jupiter, Lady and Star were among some of the more unusual names given to babies born in Northern Ireland last year.

Perhaps inspired by movies and celebrities, some parents also opted for names including Maverick, Ace, Divine, Rio, Star, Vogue and Blaise.

However most stuck with the classics, with Emily and James topping the charts of the most popular first names for baby girls and boys in 2017.

These are the findings of the Baby Names 2017 report published on Wednesday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).