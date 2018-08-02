Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.75% – the highest level for almost a decade

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by a quarter point to 0.75%. The decision was unanimous, with the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voting 9-0 to increase interest rates. The pound made gains versus the euro following the news and was trading higher by nearly 0.3% at 1.128. The interest rate decision improved sterling's standing versus the US dollar but was still trading lower by around 0.1% at 1.311.

It is only the second rise since the financial crisis struck in 2009. Credit: PA

The hike sees rates reach their highest level since March 2009, when they were slashed from 1% to the emergency low of 0.5% in an effort to contain the fall-out from the financial crisis. The decision to raise rates will be a blow to some borrowers on variable rate mortgages, but will offer relief to savers who have seen paltry returns on deposits since rates have languished at 0.5% or below since 2009. The Bank has signalled there would also be further rises to come as policymakers look to bring inflation back to target, although they continued to stress that these would be "gradual" and "limited". The minutes explained that Brexit is still one of the most important considerations for the bank's rate-setting committee. The Bank said "during the negotiation period, those economic implications would be influenced significantly by the expectations of households, firms and financial markets about the United Kingdom's eventual economic relationships with the European Union and other countries, and the transition to them.” ITV News Business and Economics Editor, Joel Hills calls the timing "curious" considering Brexit negotiations are ongoing.

In its quarterly inflation report, the Bank kept its forecast for growth this year unchanged at 1.4%, but increased the outlook for 2019 to 1.8% from the 1.7% previously predicted. It continued to pencil in growth of 1.7% for 2020.

The summer heatwave has encouraged spending, according to the Bank of England. Credit: PA

The Bank said retail sales had surged by 2.1% in the second quarter, boosted by the recent sunny weather. "Weather effects - both the snow-related disruption in February and March and the unseasonably warm weather and long sunshine hours in May and June - seemed to have accounted for around half of the second quarter rise."

Bank of England governor has said he is prepared for whatever Brexit outcome. Credit: PA