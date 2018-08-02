Barnier ‘ready to improve’ EU proposal over Irish border

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has signalled a willingness to be flexible in Brexit negotiations around the Northern Ireland border.

Fears of a return to violence have been raised if the Good Friday Agreement is damaged by the imposition of a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

The EU’s suggested solution to the problem – a common regulatory area for goods and customs with the rest of the EU – has so far been rejected by the UK as “annexing” Northern Ireland.

Calling the issue “the biggest risk” caused by Brexit, Mr Barnier said he was “ready to improve” the EU’s proposal.