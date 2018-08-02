Campaigner: same-sex marriage opponents risk alienating a generation in NI

Opponents of same-sex marriage reform risk alienating a generation in Northern Ireland, a leading campaigner will say later. Ged Killen, a gay Catholic and Labour MP from Glasgow, is married to a man from Northern Ireland. He will address the annual Amnesty International Pride lecture in Belfast later and will say it is anti-democratic for Westminster to refuse to legislate on the matter in the absence of devolved government at Stormont. “Make no mistake. Same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland will happen. “Those who stand opposed risk alienating a generation. “The children of future married same-sex couples, their friends and their families will not forgive nor forget those who stood in the way of equality.”

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK in which same-sex marriage has not been legalised due to opposition from its largest party, the DUP. The Republic of Ireland voted to allow the ceremony in 2015. Theresa May’s Democratic Unionist allies hold that Christian marriage is between a man and a woman and have used a parliamentary mechanism at Stormont to veto efforts to legislate. When the now-suspended Assembly was operating its members voted in favour of change while public opinion polls show a majority of above 70% back social liberalisation.

