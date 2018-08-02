Cloudy start in north but sunny spells in south

We'll see a northwest/southeast split across the UK on Thursday, with many northern and western areas starting the day cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle falling mainly over the hills.

Through the day heavier and more persistent rain will roll into Northern Ireland and later southwest Scotland making more a soggy end to the day here.

Elsewhere, there will be some sunny spells, the best of these mostly likely to be across East Anglia and southeast England.

Across northeast Scotland, we may see the odd shower although many will stay dry.

It will become very warm in the sunshine with a top temperature of 29C.