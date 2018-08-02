Donaldson: Sinn Fein blocking change through powersharing impasse

Sinn Fein’s championing of rights is a “sham” as they are responsible for blocking change, the DUP has said.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said republicans denied the right of the public to have their Assembly members vote on matters of importance to them.

The DUP has come under fire at various gay Pride events in Belfast this week over the use of a petition of concern to block legalisation of same-sex marriage when the Assembly was sitting.

Sir Jeffrey said: “It should probably come as little surprise to anyone that Sinn Fein take an ‘ourselves alone’ attitude to democracy.

“Whilst very keen to talk about their mandate, they completely disregard the mandate given to every other political party.

“Whilst talking about equality, for Sinn Fein republicans must always be more equal than others.”

Sinn Fein has said it will enter any new talks to restore power-sharing institutions in good faith but they can only be successful if they deliver equality, rights and respect for all.

Sir Jeffrey said it was blocking votes from taking place on public sector pay increases, reform of our health service or on improvements to broadband provision.