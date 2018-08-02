Family stunned as pizza delivery turns into impromptu Beethoven concert

A family got much more than they ordered when their pizza delivery turned into an impromptu concert.

Julie Varchetti said her husband had bought pizza for their children from Hungry Howie's in Michigan when Bryce Dudal, 18, showed up with their delivery.

Spotting their baby grand piano, he asked if they would mind him sitting down to play.

The family were blown away as the teen recited an impressive rendition of the third movement of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata entirely from memory.

Ms Varchetti wrote on Facebook that she was shocked to learn that Mr Dudal was a self-taught pianist.