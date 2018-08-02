Final war widow whose husband inspired War Horse dies aged 96

Dorothy Ellis, the final First World War widow whose late husband inspired the novel War Horse, has died aged 96, her family said.

Niece Pauline Smith confirmed Mrs Ellis passed away in a nursing home on Wednesday.

She was the widow of veteran Wilfred Ellis, who was shot, gassed and left for dead on the front line in 1918.

His memories of the conflict helped shape the novel and theatre production War Horse by Michael Morpurgo, whom he befriended in later life.

Paying tribute to her late aunt on Thursday, Ms Smith, 63, told the Press Association: “It feels very strange because we were brought up with her being our aunt up the road and then you find out all this history.

“It’s quite surprising – but it makes you very proud as well.

“She took a great interest in all the family, she didn’t have any children, but in her nieces and nephews and then later on in life her great nieces and nephews, of which she had quite a few.”