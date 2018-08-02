First fully electric rail service operating on Edinburgh-Glasgow line

The first fully electric service on the Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line is in operation.

All journeys between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High used the new fleet of electric trains on Wednesday.

ScotRail said the achievement was a first in the line’s 176-year history, and it meant all customers travelling on the route benefited from quieter, greener and smoother journeys.

The move is part of a series of improvements aimed at cutting journey times on the busy line, although the introduction of the new vehicles was delayed.