Four dead after car followed by police crashes

Four people have died in a car which was being followed by an unmarked police vehicle when it crashed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has been called in to investigate the crash, which involved a BMW, on Bingley Road in Bradford in the early hours of Thursday morning.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: “It is understood at this time that the car was being followed by an unmarked police car at the time of the crash.”

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: “This is a most tragic incident and our sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have died.

“West Yorkshire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC and at 6.24am we declared an independent investigation.