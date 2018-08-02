Google ‘working on search engine to comply with China censorship’

The Intercept reported that the work has been ongoing since the spring of 2017 and was accelerated in December following a meeting between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and a top government official.

Google is reportedly working on a mobile version of its search engine that will comply with strict censorship controls in China.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal confirmed the work in separate reports on Wednesday, also citing unnamed sources.

There was no guarantee the project, code-named “Dragonfly” would result in Google search returning to China.

Google already offers a number of apps to Chinese users, including Google Translate and Files Go, and the company has offices in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

But the largest of its services – search, email, and the Play app store – are all unavailable in the country.

According to The Intercept, Google created a custom Android app that will automatically filter out sites blocked by China’s so-called “Great Firewall”.

Google has not offered search services in China since it exited the country in 2010.