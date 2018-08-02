Headphones play crucial role as father delivers baby in bathroom

A father who delivered his premature baby at home on the bathroom floor used his headphones to tie off the new arrival’s umbilical cord.

Richard Cox improvised when an ambulance call handler told him to find shoelaces or string to tie off the cord, stopping bleeding and preventing potentially deadly infection.

But the 31-year-old bank worker said all he had to hand were his headphones.

He said: “It all happened so quickly – my wife went into labour late at night and before I had time to dial for an ambulance she’d been born.

“After Emilie arrived, I rang 999 and the call-handler said I needed to find a bit of string – such as a shoelace – to tie up the umbilical cord.

“The only thing I could find was my iPhone earphones – I tied them to the cord and it was fine.”

Mr Cox praised the ambulance service for saving his baby daughter’s life.