Helicopter footage shows dramatic police pursuit through Newcastle

Dramatic footage from a police helicopter has been released of a dangerous driver trying to evade officers. Northumbria Police said Wayne Young, 29, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after ‘some of the worst driving’ officers have seen.

He drove so dangerously the force had to abort an initial pursuit while he also clipped an oil tanker, drove into marked police cars and raced through fields and along cycle lanes. Footage from the National Police Air Service showed Young racing through the west end of Newcastle, speeding along back alleys in an attempt to escape traffic cars. At one point he collides with a police car whose driver is trying to stop him, but carries on after the bump before finally being stopped some minutes later.

Wayne Young was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court Credit: Northumbria Police/PA

Young was first spotted in a stolen Ford Fiesta in the early hours of June 16 and he sped off when officers tried to stop him. It was soon too risky for police to follow but he was seen 10 minutes later in the Silverlink area of North Tyneside. Young topped speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone while driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to give way on roundabouts. Young was finally stopped by police on a residential street in the Fenham area of Newcastle after officers were directed by the police helicopter. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and without insurance and was sentenced on Wednesday. Young, of Tebay Drive, Slatyford, Newcastle, was jailed for two years and banned from the roads for six years.

Video grab taken from helecopter footage of Wayne Young Credit: Northumbria Police/PA