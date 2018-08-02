High temperatures to return this weekend

The heatwave is gearing up for round two after more comfortable temperatures this week – but only in some parts of the UK.

The mercury could climb back up to 31C in London and the southeast this weekend the Met Office has said, with sunshine returning to most of the country.

But while London is set to sizzle again the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s, with scatterings of rain.

A spokesman for the Met Office told the Press Association: “Essentially at the end of the week we’re looking at a bit of a north, west, south, east split in the weather.

“Northern and some western areas will often be cooler with some outbreaks of rain – particularly in Northern Ireland and that could spread in to the south and western Scotland.”