I lied to woman who begged to die in Grenfell blaze with son, says firefighter

A woman whose two-year-old son was killed in the Grenfell Tower fire begged to join him before perishing in the flames while on the phone to a firefighter. Zainab Deen and toddler Jeremiah both died after becoming trapped on the 14th floor of the burning high-rise. Their harrowing final moments were relayed by firefighter Christopher Batcheldor, who heard “ear-splitting” screams which confirmed to him “that was it”. Mr Batcheldor, a crew manager at Fulham, reassured the frantic mother, who identified herself as Zenay, that they would be rescued after being handed a phone by her brother, Francis.

Two-year-old Jeremiah died in the fire Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

He recalled hearing the little boy crying from the beginning of the call and said he was “gagging” to hear the door kicked in by fire crews. After about half an hour, the toddler stopped coughing and crying. In a written statement to the inquiry, he said: “Zenay was crying ‘My boy’s dead’. “She said ‘I want to be with my son’. “I said ‘Don’t talk like that. We are coming for you. Don’t give up’. “I then passed the phone back to Francis and said ‘Tell her you love her and that you are waiting for her. Tell her to keep fighting’.”

Zainab Deen died in the tower block Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA