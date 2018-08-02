Ivanka Trump: Family separation a low point of White House tenure

Ivanka Trump has said the separation of migrant children from detained family members was a low point of her White House tenure.

While saying she was “vehemently against family separation”, she added immigration was “incredibly complex as a topic”.

The senior White House adviser also said she does not view the news media as “the enemy of the people”, breaking with one of her father’s frequent attacks on the press.

President Donald Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans.

Ms Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution.

She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.