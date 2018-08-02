London Stock Exchange kick-starts preparations for hard Brexit

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has kick-started its preparations for a hard Brexit, warning that the terms of the UK’s exit are still “unclear”.

The company has cautioned that a provisional agreement between negotiators in the UK and Brussels is yet to be approved by parliaments on both sides of the Channel, and could fall apart.

In a statement, the LSE said: “Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU continue but the UK’s final exit terms are still unclear.

“The group is executing contingency plans to maintain continuity of market function and customer service in the event of a hard Brexit.