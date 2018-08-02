Man found guilty of girlfriend’s murder after drugs binge

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before jumping from a window onto a car and attacking passers-by has been found guilty of her murder. Michael Marler, 37, had admitted stabbing Danielle Richardson, 24, in her face, neck and back in a Manchester city centre apartment while on a “drugs spree” but denied that he intended to kill her. On Thursday, a jury at found him guilty of murder, a spokesman for Manchester Crown Court said.

Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, had been out to the cinema and shopping with Miss Richardson, 24, in the evening of February 12 before returning to the apartment in Ancoats, where they were staying while her house was being redecorated. The pair had both smoked cannabis and used a crack pipe to take cocaine before her death, the court heard. The following morning, at about 7.30am, CCTV footage showed Marler landing on a car parked outside the flat after jumping 25 feet from a second-storey window. Dripping in blood he tried to steal the car before hitting and kicking a number of vehicles, punching and biting a passer-by and attempting to get into another car, the court heard. When police were called they noticed blood on the window of the flat and went inside, where they discovered Miss Richardson face down on the floor of the kitchen and living room area.

A screengrab of Michael Marler gesturing after jumping on to a car Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA