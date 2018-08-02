- ITV Report
-
Mass brawl outside Ibrox stadium ahead of Rangers match
Emergency services have been called to deal with mass brawls and violence outside the Ibrox football stadium in the build-up to Rangers’ Europa League clash with Croatian club Osijek.
Footage on social media appeared to show fights between some fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie.
Film uploaded to Twitter appeared to show one apparent supporter being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running around holding a flare.
Police officers could be seen lining Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive on the approach to the stadium.
Witness Marianne Chirray wrote on Twitter: “Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head – nightmare!”